Dr. Nancy Susan Grant, 63, of Bethel Park, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Monday, November 22, 2021.
She was born on November 6, 1958, in Uniontown.
Daughter of the late Frank and Tatiana "Tessie" Monestersky Grant, Sr.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Janet L. Grant; and a Brother, Frank Grant, Jr.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Ana Frances Furge; her grandson, Liam Andrew Nice; brother, Daniel Grant; two sisters, Lorraine Panos and husband James, and Carol Suba; also survived by nieces and nephews.
Dr. Nancy S. Grant grew up in Fairbank, and graduated from Brownsville Area High School in 1976. After graduating high school, she graduated from Southeastern Academy in 1977. After that, she began her studies at Robert Morris University, and received her first degree in under a year with an Associates in Business Administration in 1979. She then followed with a Bachelors in Business Information Systems in 1981, and a Masters in Business Education in 1987.
Dr. Grant then continued her studies at West Virginia University with a Masters in Secondary Education in 1997. Her proudest moment of her education was receiving her Doctorate of Education in 2005 from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Grant began working at The Community College of Allegheny County in 1981 and recently finished and published her first book dedicated to her daughter, grandson, and students, with all of the proceeds going to a Scholarship Program.
Outside of her academics and dedication to her students, she was also dedicated to her daughter Ana, and grandson Liam, whom he called his Nana. She enjoyed and loved them dearly.
Friends will be received in The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 28th, and until 10 a.m. on Monday, where a Funeral Service will be held with Rev. Fr. Vitaly Dudkin officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Orthodox Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her grandson Liam for his continued education.
