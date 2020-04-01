Uniontown
Dr. Ronald R. Sepic, 75, of Uniontown, went home to be with his Lord, at home, with his family at his side, Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born February 7, 1945, in Uniontown, a son of Frank Sepic and Nellie Lebder Sepic. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers-in-law, John Pensock and Calvin Thomas.
Dr. Ron is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan M. McMillan Sepic; these children and grandchildren, Ronald R. Sepic Jr. and wife Christina of Hopwood and their daughters, Jessica, Emily and Anna, Dr. Christopher A. Sepic of Farmington, and Lynn S. Hime and husband Shandon of Morgantown, W.Va., and their sons, Caleb and Jacob; two sisters, Marlene Pensock and Patricia Thomas, both of Uniontown; and a brother, Melvyn Sepic and wife Diane of Uniontown.
Ron was a graduate of Uniontown High School in 1963, where he was an accomplished athlete. In 1967 he graduated from the Ohio State University, where he played collegiate basketball for the Buckeyes. He graduated from the Ohio State University College of Dental Medicine in 1971, and then continued his post graduate degree in orthodontics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Sepic opened his practice in Uniontown and Pittsburgh in 1974 and continued his practice for 44 years until his retirement in 2018.
Throughout Ron's life, the Sepic home was available to many Bible studies, visiting pastors and missionaries. It was not uncommon for Ron to lend a helping hand to those going through trying times and difficult situations. To all those who knew him, whether professionally or socially, his deep faith and love for the Lord was always visibly apparent. He was a faithful member of Abundant Life Church in Uniontown, where he taught men's Bible studies.
During his prolonged battle with cancer, Ron's faith never wavered. He was comforted by his faith and trust, knowing the Lord was with him as he proceeded through many treatments and stages of his cancer, praying that the Lord would be glorified by his actions regardless of the outcome.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Dr. Mounzer Agha and his team at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center for their compassion and deep concern throughout his treatment.
At the recommendation of the CDC, a celebration of Dr. Ron's life will be held at a future date to be determined.
Ron had a passion for helping others and a love for basketball. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the following organizations: City Mission, 155 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401; Center of Hope, 338 West Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401; or Uniontown Parks and Recreation, 20 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Dr. Ron's funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, McClellandtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.