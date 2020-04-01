Smock
Dr. Thomas E. Vrabec, DDS, 89, passed peacefully from this life to the next Monday, March 30, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Oakland (Pittsburgh) and practiced dentistry there for many years before retiring to Redstone Highlands in North Huntingdon.
Tom was born in Smock March 18, 1931, to Thomas and Anna Turosak Vrabec. He graduated from Uniontown High School in 1949 and the University of Pittsburgh's School of Dentistry in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army for three years, then returned to Pittsburgh to open his dental practice. He loved his work and being with people every day.
Tom was an avid sports fan especially of Pittsburgh teams, the Pirates, Penguins, Steelers and Panthers. He spent many hours watching in the stadiums and on TV. He participated in the sports of golf and bowling. Also, he collected sports memorabilia, Marilyn Monroe memorabilia and decorative elephant figures.
He was an active member, officer and president of the Oakland Lions Club. He was a member of St. Paul's Cathedral Parish.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and by a special person, Ann Harper.
He is survived by a brother, Dr. Donald P. Vrabec (Eleanor) of Danville; and two sisters, (Anna) Eleanor Vrabec of Uniontown, and Judith Radic (George) of Huber Heights, Ohio; a very special lady, Rose Lee Martin; an aunt, Elaine Babbony (Paul); and an uncle, Frederick Crall. Also surviving are nieces and nephews Dr. Tamara Vrabec (Dr. Vincent Baldassano), Dr. Jeffrey Vrabec (Kathy), Dr. Keith Vrabec, Kevin Radic (Katherine), April DeLorenzo (Mark) and Justin Radic (Angela). He will be missed by these, several cousins and many friends.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
