Farmington
Dreama D. Alexander, 88, of Farmington, passed away Sunday, August 31, 2021, in Virginia. She was born August 20, 1932, in Ameagle, W.Va., a daughter of the late Daniel H. Marrs and Bessie Eskins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Alexander; one brother, James Edward Marrs; and daughter-in-law Bonnie Alexander.
She is survived by her children, John Robert Alexander of Calverton, Va., James Daniel Alexander of Richmond, Va.; five grandchildren, Nancy, Daniel, Mary, Andrew and Amiee; one great-grandchild, Nina Alexander. She is also survived by two sisters, Phyllis Keyes of Hillsville, Va., and Janice Stover (George) of Mansfield, Ohio; and a sister-in-law, Pat Marrs.
She was a member of Farmington Bethel Church of the Brethren.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, and until the 1 p.m. hour of service Thursday, February 4, in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will follow in Bethel Memorial Park Cemetery, Farmington.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
