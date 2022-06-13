Brownsville
Drexel L. "Matt" Dillon, 88, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 10, 2022, with his loving family at his side.
He was born on August 12, 1933, at Israel's Fork, West Union, W.Va., a son of the late Harry Wallace Dillon and Armatha J. LeMasters Dillon.
He was drafted into The United States Army in 1954 and honorably discharged in March of 1962. While he was in the Army, he married the love of his life, Shelby Pearl Robinson, in May of 1954. They raised two sons, Timothy and Randall, and two daughters, Kathy and Karen.
After his service in the Army, Drexel was employed by The United States Army Corp of Engineers as a lock man on the Ohio River. He was transferred to the Monongahela River and he and Shelby made their home in Brownsville. Drexel served as a lock man, diver, assistant lock master, lock master, and retired as The Area Chief of The Monongahela River in 1990.
Drexel was a faithful and an active, former member of The Allison Church of The Nazarene, and currently a member of The California Calvary Church of The Nazarene. Drexel loved the Lord with all of his mind, heart, and soul, loved his family, and loved the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Edgar Dillon; a sister, Frances Dillon Drexel
He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Shelby P. Dillon; four children: Timothy Dillon and wife Amanda, Rev. Randall Dillon and wife Bonnie, Kathy Yokiel and husband Joe, Karen Seaver and husband Craig; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Argyle Dillon and Marvin Dillon and wife Diane; sister, Harriett Chambers and husband Richard. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in The California Calvary Church of The Nazarene, 73 Promised Land Drive, Coal Center, PA 15423, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13th. A Funeral Service will begin at 1:30 p.m. with his son, Rev. Randall Dillon and Rev. Rodney Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, where Full Military Rites will be accorded by The American Legion Posts #940, #838, and #275.
Arrangements are under the direction of THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville.
