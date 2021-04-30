Uniontown
Duane A. Royster Sr., of Uniontown, departed this life Sunday, April 25, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Duane, known as Fuggie, was born February 17, 1947, in Luzerne Township.
He served in the U.S. Army and worked in the coal mine for 35 years. He was a long-time member of Mt. Ararat Baptist Church of Cardale, where he served as president of Trustees and Usher Board. He loved his church and church family. Fug also loved to work in his vegetable garden, fish, and spend time with his loving wife and family.
He leaves to morn his passing his devoted wife, Martha Christita Royster, whom he married October 18, 1969; two wonderful children, son Duane A. Royster Jr. and wife Sadie of Uniontown, beautiful daughter Angie and husband Dewey Saxton of Pittsburgh; grandchildren Jasmine Taylor, James Taylor, Julian Royster, Cierra Royster and Diaunte Royster, all of Pittsburgh; three beautiful great-grandchildren, Jonah, Julinana and Levi; brother Cleo Royster Jr.; his beautiful sister, Carolyn Rutland; and brother Kevin Royster.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo Royster Sr. and Hattie Royster; two brothers, Frederick "Knuckie" and James "Butch" Royster; and sister-in-law Ruth Ann Royster.
Duane was a wonderful father, husband, grandfather and brother. He had a lot of loving friends and family. He will be missed, but never forgotten.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Privates services will be held Monday, May 3, in Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, Filbert-Orient Road, Cardale.
Floral arrangements and condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
