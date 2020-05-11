Dilliner
Gaither Duane Eggers, 84, of Hookstown, Pa. (Beaver County), formerly of the Dilliner, Pa. area, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital, following a brief illness. Born in Dilliner on April 5, 1936, he was a son of the late Grover C. and Mildred (Sicklesmith) Eggers.
A graduate of Mapletown High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Duane was a retired machinist from LTV (formerly J&L) Steel Mills in Aliquippa.
His wife, Ocie (Garrison) Eggers, died on Sept. 4, 2002. Also deceased is his brother, David Allen Eggers.
Surviving are his two sisters and their husbands, Elaine and George Williamson of Dilliner and Hannavee and John Sholtis of Maiden, North Carolina; and three nephews, George Williamson, Michael (Crystal) Williamson and Jeffrey (Stacy) Sholtis, and a niece, Kimberly (Norman) Straley, and their families.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no public visitation. Friends will be invited to join the family for graveside services at the Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Notes of condolence may be left for the family at www.herod-rishel.com.
