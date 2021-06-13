Uniontown
Duane H. Bayles, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in his home, with his daughter by his side, Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the age of 97. He was born in New Salem, May 17, 1924, the son of Louis Bayles and Myrta B. Furman Bayles.
He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria Inks Bayles; sisters, Wanda (Howard) Williams and Betty (Roy) Vining; brothers, Robert, Warren, Charles and William; a nephew, John Bayles; and a niece, Peggy Sue Northrop.
He is survived by his daughter, Gaylene Bayles of Uniontown; grandson, Patrick Bayles of Uniontown; a brother, Jesse "Jack" L. Bayles of Jacksonville, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
He leaves behind his two couch sittin', TV watchin', porch setten' rescue companions he called "The Puppies".
Duane was a World War II veteran. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served during the Battle of Okinawa where he suffered a neck injury that was a source of pain for the rest of his life. He avoided a medical discharge by leaving the hospital ship and returning to the island to serve his country. There, he earned his sergeant's stripes and was honorably discharged in 1946.
He was a constructural steel painter for 30 years and a lifelong member of International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT.
Duane looked forward to the holiday visits with Jake Miller and Stan Dennis at the home of his longtime best neighbor, Mrs. B. He enjoyed the visits with holiday cookies from Sharon Miller and Sheryl Dennis for many years.
He treasured the kindness and generosity of his forever and closest friends, Dan and Tara Karwatsky.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge the guidance and direction from Brian Bensen and staff at the Fayette County Veterans Office.
Donations in Duane's name may be made to Amedisys Hospice Care, Uniontown, where his comfort was attended to by aides, nurses and social care workers who define "agape love".
Donations to the Fayette Friends of Animals would also bring him immense joy.
Duane was a donor to The Human Gift Registry, Morgantown, W.Va. As a friend observed, "He's still serving".
Arrangements are under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
