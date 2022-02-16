Tower Hill #2
Duane L. Murray passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, after a brief illness.
He was born June 7, 1932, in Cardale. He was a resident of Tower Hill #2.
A graduate of Redstone High School, Duane proudly served as a corporal in the United States Army.
Upon his return from service, Duane worked construction for many years. Duane was a devoted volunteer firefighter for South Brownsville Fire Company.
Duane begrudgingly served as a clerk at the Brownsville Post Office until his retirement in 1992. Past patrons may best remember him as the unenthusiastic purveyor of stamps and envelopes that served them for decades.
He will be remembered as an incredible craftsman and carpenter that was known for making and gifting wooden toys, furniture, and art. He took great pride in building a home for his family and helping his loved ones with carpentry projects.
During the warmer months, Duane was a resident of Northern Lights Drive, at Big Bear Lake campground, Hazelton, W.Va..
He loved playing horseshoes, drinking beer, and spending time around the campfire with his family and his friends.
Duane will be remembered by most for his dry sense of humor, his one liners, and his love for country music. But his family will remember him as a loving and caring husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Elizabeth Hennessey Murray; and his brother, Robert “Bobby” Murray.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Avaline Liston Murray; his sister, Darlene Endsley of Republic; his daughter, Belinda and husband Daniel “Boone” Cales of Tower Hill #2; son, James and wife Sandy of Arensburg.
He was beloved by his granddaughter, Amy and husband Brian of Grindstone; grandson, Steven “Joe” and Lauren Miske of Merritstown; granddaughter, Emily “Annabelle” and husband John Payerchin of Brownsville; grandsons, Daniel “Putter” Cales and Jacob “Jake-o” Murray.
Duane also cared deeply for his five great-grandchildren, Evan Olesko, Ethan Olesko, Caitlin Miske, Molly Jo Miske, and Avaline Payerchin.
Duane’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Mon Valley Hospital for their commitment to the care of Duane and ensuring he was comfortable. We thank them for their courtesy and compassion during this difficult time.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, Pa. 15401, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday February 17, 2022, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Friday February 18, 2022, with Rev. Scott Coopert officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, where military honors will be accorded by The American Legion Post 940 of West Brownsville.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.net
