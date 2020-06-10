Duane McKenzie

Uniontown
Duane "Mack" McKenzie, 69, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly Saturday, June 6, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was born February 28, 1951, in McKeesport, a son of the late William Andrew McKenzie and Julia Kotvas McKenzie.
Mack was a 1969 graduate of South Allegheny High School. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He worked for U.S. Steel as a welder for nine years and was an independent trucker for 15 years. He owned and operated his own detail shop.
Mack was a member of the Polish Club. He enjoyed gardening and helping neighbors. He was a C.O.R.E. donor. He enjoyed being a "Mr. Fix It".
Left to cherish Mack's memories are his wife of 10 years, Mary Lou Opel McKenzie of Uniontown; and sons Ian D. McKenzie of Uniontown and Kyle W. McKenzie of Dunbar.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 10. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com. and on the funeral home Facebook page.
