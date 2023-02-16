Fairchance
Duane "Fizz" Swaney, 84, of Fairchance, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
He was born February 4, 1939, in Fairchance.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Bruce and Helen Swaney; and his wife of 62 years, Arlene "Jo" Swaney.
Surviving are his children, Bruce and Stephanie Swaney, Marty and Darlene Swaney, Carla Swaney and boyfriend Chris, Christine and Dave Quaranto, and Mike and Kathy Swaney; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Fizz was a retired coal miner and a member of Fairchance Volunteer Fire Department.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, February 18, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.