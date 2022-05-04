Uniontown
Durand W. Frey "Frenchy," 76, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly at the Uniontown Hospital on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
He was born September 25, 1945 in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Torrence and Ruth Frey; daughter, Crystal Gayle Frey; son, Michael James Frey; sister, Linda Smith; and brothers, Larry, Gary and Armand Frey.
Surviving are his two children, Durand Frey Jr. and Amanda Frey and fiance Charles Smith; three grandchildren, Desarae Smith, Charles Smith III and Kaitlyn Nicole Lilley; wife, Linda Darleen Frey; siblings, Randall Frey, Keith Frey, Kerry Frey, Dorene Kranik, Cassandra Patterson and Deborah Fike and many nieces and nephews.
Durand was a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam.
He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Uniontown.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa., from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and, from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Dale Redick officiating.
Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Georges Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Durand Frey Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. 15436.
