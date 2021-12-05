Uniontown
Dwane M. Hughes, 74, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, November 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born August 23, 1947, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Raleigh and Lauretta Marie Hall Hughes.
Dwane was a wonderful, loving husband, father and grandfather. He was the most caring and selfless man you would ever want to meet. Dwane was loved so much by his family and friends and will be sadly missed.
Dwane left behind his loving wife and soulmate of 40 years, Danette Kay Smouse Hughes; loving daughter, Danielle Frost, son-in-law, Jeff Frost; 3 grandchildren, Gavin, Austin and Delilah, whom he loved and was so very proud of; a son, David Hughes and his wife Michelle and their sons, David and Noah and their families.
Even though his services were private, we hope that his friends and loved ones will keep him in their thoughts and prayers. He may not be here with us now, but he is in heaven doing his favorite activity, fishing.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
