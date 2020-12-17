Uniontown
Dwayne Keith Wilson, 77, of Uniontown, Pa., passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020.
He was born March 30, 1943 in Smithfield, Pa., son of the late Ivan and Elizabeth Mae Garlick Wilson.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, Inc. For additional information and to leave remembrances, please go to shellfuneralhome.com
