Morgantown, W.Va.
Dr. E. Jane Martin, PhD, 88, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away peacefully Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Stonerise Nursing Center, Morgantown, following a brief illness. Born in Lake Lynn August 3, 1934, she was a daughter of the late John Rosnick, and Anna M. Trunzer Rosnick Brewer.
Jane was a 1952 graduate of Point Marion High School. She received a full scholarship and earned a diploma in nursing from Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh. She furthered her education, completing a Bachelor's from West Virginia University, a Masters in English from the Ohio State University, a Masters in Psychiatric Mental Health and a PhD in Higher Education from the University of Pittsburgh.
She started her administrative career as associate dean for nursing at the University of Pittsburgh. She then moved to the University of Akron, where she was dean of the School of Nursing for four years before being recruited to WVU as dean of the School of Nursing. She served in that capacity from 1992 to 2007. Soon after her retirement, Jane was called back to fulfill the role of interim provost at WVU for a two-year tenure.
She was an experienced educator having taught for over 30 years at the master's and doctoral levels. She was a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, an evaluator and trainer for the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and a dean's representative on the Accreditation Review Committee. She was also an elected member of the National Academies of Practice in Nursing and was a founding member of the American Holistic Nursing Association. She received the Distinguished Alumnus Award at the University of Pittsburgh.
Jane will be remembered for giving generously of her time and resources. She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, who was loved and cherished by all. She was a valued friend and mentor both in her personal and professional life.
She loved to travel and had many adventures with her family over the years. Nothing made her happier than jumping into the family VW camper and traveling to far off places such as Newfoundland, Alaska, the Baja peninsula and the Florida Keys. In addition, she traveled extensively in Europe, the Middle East and China.
In 2014, Jane and Don moved to the Village at Heritage Point, where they participated in many activities. In her final years she found joy in quieter pursuits such as reading, deepening her faith and spending time with her family and beloved cat, Goldie.
The family wishes to acknowledge the support and love provided to them by the residents, staff and caregivers at Heritage.
Her husband of 59 years, Don T. Martin, passed away February 17, 2019. Also deceased are sisters, Eleanor, Mary Ann, Lois and Esther; and brothers, Bill, Merle, Ralph and Chuck.
Surviving are her three children, Holly Powers (Paul Bousquet) of Michigan, Jennifer Taylor (Michael) of Ohio, and Joe Yednock (Winni) of Oregon; as well as six grandchildren, Emily, Michael Y., Michael P., Lily, Laura and John; a sister, Ruth Carlson of Arizona; and a number of loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Visitation continues from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be offered, Thursday, July 6, in the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Hubert's Roman Catholic Church, Point Marion, with Fr. Szabo as celebrant. Interment follows at Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
If desired, donations may be made to either Empty Bowls Monongalia or Mountaineer Food Bank. Both of these organizations address food insecurity in Mon County and were near and dear to Jane's heart.
