Uniontown
Earl E. Whetsel Jr., 71, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Henry Clay Villa. He was born May 1, 1948, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Earl E. Whetsel Sr. and Lillian Marie Shaffer Whetsel; a brother, Ronald Scott Whetsel; and a nephew, Edward Kovach III.
Earl was a member of the Upper Middletown United Methodist Church and had worked as an investigator for the State of Florida.
Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Nancy Kovach (Edward) of Uniontown; niece Eileen Hebda (Frank); nephews Scott and Jeremy Jenkins; and his feathered friend and companion, Simba.
Due to the recent coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings, a private committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 6, at the Bethel Cemetery, Farmington, under the direction of SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
