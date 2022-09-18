Smithfield
Earl Jackson Hines, 83, of Smithfield, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
Earl was born February 27, 1939, to Earl Francis and Olive Friend Hines in Bowood.
Earl is survived by his wife of 60+ years, Diana Jean Robinson Hines; sisters, Cleo Steele and Joyce Geletka; sons, Derrick (Beth) and Dean (Cheryl); daughters, Dayna High (Jerry) and Danielle Hartsock (Jared); grandchildren: Ryan, Emily, Mallory, Morgann, Mason, Micah, Rebecca, Abigail, Fletcher, Carter and Delaney; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul and Willard; and sisters, Mable Collins, Betty Roberts, and Reba Roberts.
Earl was a graduate of Masontown High School, class of 1957 and a former, long-time employee of the former Fike's Dairy, servicing the Masontown and Greene County areas for 35+ years. He was a longtime member and servant of Mount Moriah Baptist Church.
Earl will always be remembered by his children and grandchildren for the countless hours he spent with them.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Amedisys Hospice Care and their wonderful caregivers Rhianna, Trish and Penny.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to Mount Moriah Christian School, 30 Church Street, Smithfield, PA 15478.
