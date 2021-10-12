Earl Junior Dowden

Leisenring
Earl Junior "Earl the Pearl and Vi DJ" Dowden, 79, of Leisenring, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 10, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, with his family by his side.
He was born April 20, 1942 in Vanderbilt at his family home, a son of the late Earl Sr. and Pauline Lint Dowden.
He graduated Connellsville High School in the Class of 1960 and he also attended Penn State for a period of time. He was Methodist by Faith.
He married his life partner, Viola "Vi" M. Dawson Dowden, on April 13, 1961.
Earl was employed through West Penn Power for 37 years until his retirement, where he was a union steward, storeroom keeper, and a truck driver.
After Earl's early retirement in 1997, he and his wife, Vi, formed "Earl the Pearl and Vi DJ" and Karaoke, that they truly enjoyed doing together for many years.
In addition to his DJing career, Earl was also a co-owner and partner with his wife in the family business, United Ambulance Service, and he also did taxes for a time.
He was a member of the King Solomon's Masonic Lodge #346, Connellsville, and he was a past member of the Slovak Club, and the Dunbar Eagles.
Earl was an avid hunter and enjoyed taking hunting trips with his sons, grandsons, and nephews.
He was a dedicated and compassionate father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend and he will be truly missed by so many that he had the pleasure of knowing throughout the years.
Earl is survived by his children, Dawnetta DeCara and husband Sam of Connellsville, (Earl) Jon Dowden and wife Bobbi of Dunbar, Michael Dowden and wife Kristen of Monarch, and Jason Dowden and wife Nikki of Connellsville; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Tyler and his wife Emily, Luca, Sean and his wife Mallory, Edison, Breanne, Brandon and his wife Niki, Hayden, Eliam, Meghan, Jonathan, Luke, and Cole; sister, Marcella Finnerty of Scottdale; special family friends, Janice and Ed Simpson of Connellsville, and Ron ("Pal") and Sandi Fletcher of Connellsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Viola "Vi" M. Dawson Dowden on December 16, 2004; sisters, Lou and Honey; and brother, Jimmy.
Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC. 418 North Pittsburgh Street Connellsville, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, when the funeral service will be held with Pastor Glendon Wills officiating.
Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com
