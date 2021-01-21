Wilkinsburg
Earl L. Clark, 75, of Wilkinsburg, went to be with his Lord Monday, January 18, 2021.
Earl was born May 13, 1945, in Gatesville, Texas, a son of Earl R. Clark and Lela M. Robertson Clark.
In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Ansell.
Earl is survived by his sons, Brian Clark and Kevin Clark; two grandchildren; his siblings, Juanita Sickles and husband Lloyd, Carolyn Yingling, Shirley Lukac and husband Paul, and Dale Clark and wife Linda; as well as several nieces and nephews.
His family wishes to extend a special thank you to his longtime companion, Tonya Johnson and her family, Jamal, Attwan, Shyraun, Jordan, Ellai, Aalaija, Kalynn and Robert.
All services were private.
Professional arrangements were handled by the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.