Uniontown
Earl M. Forsythe, 77, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, in his residence. He is a son of the late William Forsythe and Janice Ryan.
Surviving are his wife, Rosalie Forsythe; two sons, Dallas and Mickey Forsythe of Ohio; one brother, Robert Forsythe of Carmichaels; also survived by nieces and nephews; and his two cats, Mandy and Tabitha.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Penny; one stepdaughter, Roberta Elaine Kropp; three sisters and two brothers, Edna, Kathleen, Blanche, Charles and William Jr.
Earl retired from Boeing in 2021.
He earned his associate degree from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in Specialized Technology Avionics. He was a graduate of the Fayette Institute of Commerce and Technology with a Diploma in Maintenance and Electricity.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be private for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.