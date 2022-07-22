Earl R. Walters Sr.

New Salem
Earl R. “Butch” Walters Sr., 77, of New Salem, passed away Wednesday evening, July 20, 2022, with his loving family at his side.
He was born January 30, 1945, in Leckrone, son of the late Theodore and Isabelle Tolbert Walters.
Earl was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in New Salem.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with the United States Air Force, and was a member of The Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
Besides his parents, Earl was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Irene Revak Walters; two sons, Earl Walters Jr. and Sean Walters and wife Corina; four grandchildren: Christopher, Jacob, Rachel, and Daniel; brother, Donald “Woody” Walters and wife Ruth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 24th.
Private Funeral Services at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church will be held for his immediate family only.
Interment will take place in LaFayette Memorial Park, where Full Military Rites will be accorded by The Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
Parastas service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday evening, in the funeral home.
