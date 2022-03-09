Fairchance
Earl Swaney II., 76, of Fairchance, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born on October 7, 1945, in Uniontown, a son of Earl and Geraldine Delorenzo Swaney.
Earl spent most his life working in the auto body field. He had a passion for racing his Opel Kadett and enjoyed spending his free time hunting and fishing with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Earl Swaney III.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Sue Yeager-Swaney; children: Ronalee Aldridge, Michael Swaney and his wife, Chris; stepsons: John Campbell, Steven Campbell; grandchildren: Natasha Swaney, Bo McCall, Matt Exelby and wife Marianne, Earl Swaney IV., Nicholas Campbell, Brad Swaney, Alexa Campbell, Judge Aldridge, Landon Sutton, Savannah Sutton, Cameron Sabula; great-grandchildren: Raidan, Lily, Belle, Sawyer.
Earl’s family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436, where his funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Michael Lyons, officiating. Interment will be private.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com
