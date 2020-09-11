Point Marion
Earl V. Greathouse, 85, of Point Marion, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, in his home, following a lengthy illness. Born October 30, 1934, in Springhill Township, he was a son of the late French and Mildred Bixler Greathouse.
A 1952 graduate of Point Marion High School, Earl honorably served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 until his retirement with the rank of master sergeant in 1974. After leaving the service, he returned back to Point Marion, where he worked as night watchman at the former Houze Glass Corp. until its closing.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Mary Inman Greathouse; two children, Pamela Greathouse and husband Joe Broadnax of Point Marion, and Anthony E. Greathouse and wife Debbie of Warrenton, Va.; five grandchildren, Jillian and Cameron Greathouse of Virginia, Brian Reed (Christy), Adam Reed (Cassie) and Aaron Reed (Nikki), all of Morgantown, W.Va.; and four great-grandchildren, Addison, Gracie, Aaron and Emily Reed.
Deceased is his twin brother, Carl Greathouse; and sister Carol Semerau.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Remembrances may be offered at www.herod-rishel.com.
