formerly of Mill Run
Earl Willard Friend Jr., 80, of Wilmington N.C., formerly of Mill Run, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 19, 2020.
Born in New Brighton, he was a son of the late Earl Willard Friend Sr. and Mabel Fern Romesberg Friend.
Earl was a recognized scholar at the Former South Union High School, Class of 1958.
He graduated from Washington and Jefferson College, receiving a scholarship to his Doctorate at Johns Hopkins University and was a lifelong member of W&J Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity.
Earl was by profession a nuclear project manager employed early in Venezuela and later in France and the United States, partnering in some companies. He retired from a facility in Aiken, S.C.
In addition, Earl was a self-taught architect.
He attended Carolina Beach Presbyterian Church, North Carolina.
Earl was predeceased by his parents; sisters Patricia Friend and infant Nancy Friend; father-in-law Carl Teachout; and niece Tammy Dodd.
Surviving are his loving wife of 28 years, Dawn K. Teachout Friend; brother Richard (Carol) Friend of Farmington; sister Pamela (Earl) Morgan of Acme; mother-in-law Betty Teachout of Dover, Ohio; stepmother Dorothy Sproul Friend of Ohiopyle; and brother-in-law Mark Teachout of Dover, Ohio; nephews and nieces Sherri (Richard) Mitchell, Randy (Melissa) Fleming, Erik (Charlene) Friend; great-nephews and nieces Megan Fleming, Amanda Fleming, Eric O'Brockovich, Shayna Mitchell, Sophia Friend, Eli Friend, Cameron Dodd and Carson Dodd.
Earl had a deep attachment to Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater, where he and his family lived on and worked on the Edgar Kaufmann property for many years before it was acquired by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
Earl was an avid shopper, especially IKEA. He had a green thumb, producing beautiful flowers and trees. He loved music of all genre, collecting thousands of albums and CDs.
He had a penchant for travel all over the United States and in the early years, making semi-annual European trips for pleasure and later for business.
Due to our current health crisis, a celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for spring 2021 in Pennsylvania. Details to be provided in a more tranquil time.
Donations, in memory of Earl, may be made to Fallingwater, P.O. Box R, Mill Run, PA, 15464.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome at eamigo@bellsouth.net.
