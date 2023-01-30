Uniontown
Earlene Hawk Broadwater Batis, 73, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Scottdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends were received on Sunday, January 28th, and will be recieved from 10 until 11 a.m. on Monday, followed by a service celebrating Earlene's life at 11 a.m. with Reverend Tim Tanner officiating. Interment will be private.
