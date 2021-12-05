Republic
Ernest "Brett" Schimmel, 61, of Republic, passed away with his loving family by his side, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Brett was born August 7, 1960, in Charleroi, the son of the late Ernest S. and Dolores B. Parsons Schimmel.
Brett was a truck driver for Coyle Trucking Company Inc., he had a passion for the outdoors, enjoying hunting and fishing. He enjoyed taking his Harley Davidson on long weekend rides, was an avid bowler, and enjoyed an occasional game of poker.
He is survived by his wife, Roileen Schimonsky; son, Brett S. Schimmel of Republic; a brother, Kurt V. Schimmel and wife Kathy of Linn Creek, Mo.; niece, Kaitlyn Schimmel; nephews, Justin Schimmel and Michael Bowles.
Brett's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where his funeral service will take place at 8 p.m. Interment is private.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
