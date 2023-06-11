Georges Township
Earnest Stanley Matlick, 71, of Georges Township, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
He was predeceased by his father, Ralph Eugene Matlick; brother, Ralph William Matlick; sister, Maxine Lou Matlick; and nephew, Timothy Wayne Matlick.
Surviving are his mother, Shirley Elizabeth Fike Matlick; sister, Eileen Sue Burnworth; nieces and nephews, Shirley Guthrie, Matthew Burnworth, Alan Matlick and Lisa Morrison; and many aunts and uncles.
He was an avid bowler and loved listening to country music and the oldies.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Funeral Service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating. Interment will follow in Thomas Cemetery, Salem, Preston County, West Virginia.
