Uniontown
Eddie A. Burnworth, 71, of Uniontown, lost his battle with cancer Saturday, March 18, 2023, in his home. Eddie was born August 2, 1951, in Confluence.
He graduated from Laurel Highlands Class of 1969.
Eddie worked as a mechanic for 50-plus years and retired from Uniontown Toyota.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Janet Burnworth; a brother, Tommy Burnworth; and a son, John A. Burnworth, daughter-in-law, Leann and great-grandson, Benjamin.
Surviving family includes his son and caretaker through the battle, Eddie A. Burnworth Jr.; a daughter, Janet Visokis (Chris); brother, Phillip Burnworth (Regina); sisters, Susan Cramer (John), Melinda Collins, Lori Detrick (Edward); stepchildren, Marsha Bunton, Herb Henning; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Eddie was an avid hunter and fisherman. In his spare time, Eddie worked on friends and families’ vehicles.
All services will be private per Eddie’s wishes. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
