Martinsburg, W.Va.
Edgar Alan Harford, 85, of Martinsburg, W.Va., died Monday, November 21, 2022, in Willow Tree Health Care Center in Charles Town, W.Va.
Born June 22, 1937, in Detroit, Mich., he was a son of the late Edgar and Lenora P. Anderson Harford.
He was of the Methodist faith. Mr. Harford was a graduate of Redstone High School in Brownsville. He worked as a fleet service manager with American Airlines and a route manager for the Washington Post Newspaper. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He liked to travel.
Mr. Harford is survived by his son, Mark Anthony Harford and wife Virginia of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.; one sister, Lenora Harford of Pennsylvania; one brother, Franklin Harford of Woodbridge, Va.; two grandchildren, Ashley Elizabeth Harford and William Alan Harford, both of Berkeley Springs; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Wycinsky Harford; and two sisters, Dolores Freeman and Wilma Jean Wingard.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of funeral services, Tuesday, November 29, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, 1189 National Pike, Hopwood. Interment, with military honors, will be in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Berkeley County Special Olympics, 279 Corbin Heights Way, Martinsburg, WV 25404.
Condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
