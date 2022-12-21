California
Edgar Allen Harris, Sr., 88, of California, died Saturday, December 17, 2022.
He was born Saturday, April 28, 1934, in East Pike Run, Twp., a son of the late Fred Harris and Olive Grimes Harris.
Edgar worked a variety of jobs over the years. He retired from the California Borough Street Department as the Street Supervisor. He has been the town historian and president/superintendent of the Highland Cemetery Association, Inc. Edgar was also retired from the California Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to his parents, Edgar was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Hartley Harris; two children, Robert Harris, and Linda Davis; two sisters, and five brothers.
Left to cherish his memory are three children, Edgar A. Harris, Jr. and wife Debbie of Carmichaels, Laurie Stewart of Washington, Ellen Parrish and husband John of Sebring, Fla., 17 grandchildren, 21 grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, and until 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA, when funeral services will be held in the funeral home with Rev. Rod Johnson officiating.
The California VFD will hold services on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Interment with his wife Shirley in Highland Cemetery.
