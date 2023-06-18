Edgar S. Robinson Jr.

formerly of Uniontown
Edgar S. “Sam” Robinson Jr. left this world Sunday, May 28, 2023, in his home in Houston, Texas. Sam was born April 26, 1942, to Edgar S. and Nell Robinson in Uniontown. He was number five out of six siblings.
Sam graduated from Uniontown High School in 1959. He served his country in the U.S. Air National Guard during the Vietnam War.
In April of 1972, Sam married his wife, Chloe in Clinton, Md. They later moved to the Houston area, where they lived for over 40 years.
Sam retired from South Western Bell after 30 years. He spent his time after retirement running his mechanic shop, which helped feed his love for all things car related.
He is survived by his wife Chloe; his daughters, Michelle (Ed) Jarvis, Danielle (Brian) Martin, and Toni (Alan) Herring; his grandchildren, Aimee (Trey) Davis, John Crosby, Cydney (Nick) Huckins, Clay Herring (Avery Daniels), Cole Herring, and Ariel Martin; along with his great-grandchildren, Brayton Davis, Anson Davis, Ryan Davis, Wyatt Crosby, Goldie Huckins, Sadie Huckins, and Douglas Herring,
Sam is also survived by his siblings, Ruth Petcheny, Eleanor Rishel and Don Robinson; as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Nell Robinson; his brother, Tom Robinson; and his sister, Norma Ciez.
A Celebration of Life will take place in Houston, Texas at a later date.
