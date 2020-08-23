Smithfield
Edgar Vaughn Tanner, 62, of Smithfield, passed peacefully, in his home, Thursday, August 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Vaughn was born January 23, 1958, and loved his time working at Laurel Caverns. He was a talented musician and artist, and enjoyed many other hobbies including gardening, hiking, cooking and playing cards.
Vaughn is survived by his mother, Doris (Rhodes) Tanner; sister Christine L. (Tanner) Gipe and husband Larry; sister Doreen K. Tanner and companion Walt Newcomer; brother Scott A. Tanner and companion Debbie Smith; daughter Stacy (Stewart) Martinez; niece Angela (Taft) Wingrove and husband William; nephew Ian Boothroyd and companion Rachael Stewart; great-niece Addison Wingrove; great-nephew Dylan Stewart; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar B. Tanner.
No funeral or memorial services will be held, per Vaughn’s request.
Condolences may be submitted through deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com.
