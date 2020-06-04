Uniontown
Edison Francis Phillippi, 85, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born May 31, 1934, in Uniontown, a son of the late Edison J. and Loretta Magdalene Phillippi.
Edison served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and worked as an insurance investigator. He was a member of the American Legion, Amvets General Marshall Post 103 Hopwood, James Cochran Lodge No. 614 Free & Accepted Masons and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. Edison was known by his friends as "Smiling Eddy". He loved his dogs and was an accomplished magician. Edison was dubbed a Knight of the International Brotherhood of Magicians after successfully putting on a one man, four hour show. He belonged to the Society of American Magicians, International Guild of Prestidigitators, Hat and Wand Club and the Yogi Magic Club.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bonnie G. Lewellen Phillippi; daughters Kimberly Raibourne and husband Chris of Mesa, Ariz., and Christiana Crocker and husband Randy of Ellington, Mo.; a granddaughter, Tianna Crocker of Ellington; a special cousin, David Dahl; and his good friends, Tammy and John.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Shady Grove Cemetery, Bruceton Mills, W.Va.
