Wickhaven
Edith A. Raupach Morris, 98, of Wickhaven, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Born February 4, 1922, in Dry Hill, she was a daughter of the late John and Wilhelmina Sauer Raupach. A resident of Wickhaven for the past 79 years, Mrs. Morris attended the Belle Vernon Church of the Narzarene and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her seven children, Clarence Morris Jr. and wife Helen of Wickhaven, David Morris and wife Lois of Layton, Richard Morris and wife Rev. Patti Smith of Belle Vernon, Thomas Morris and wife Patti of Belle Vernon, Tammy Veltri and husband Joseph of Washington, Bobbi Jean Brant of Vanderbilt and Leann Foster of Wyano; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Morris (1998); brother Frederick Raupach; four sisters, Margaret Nicklow, Clara Smiley, Florence Muzina and Nellie Bodkin.
Family visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26, in Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Patti Smith of Belle Vernon Church of the Nazarene officiating. Funeral services will also be livestreamed on Wednesday via the funeral home website. Interment will take place in Cochran Cemetery. Keeping in compliance with the county and state mandate of "yellow phase", attendance will be limited to 25 people at a given time. Guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines, masks and social distancing.
Condolences can be left at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
