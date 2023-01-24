Brownsville
Edith D. Vance, 80, of Brownsville, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, with her loving family by her side.
She was born July 15, 1942, in East Millsboro, to the late Arthur Shumar and Lillian Evans Shumar.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Vance; a daughter, Evelyn Amy Vance; a son, Patrick Vance; and three granddaughters.
Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Lillian Vance, Emma Brooks and Eleanor Ulery; two sons, John Vance, Jr. and Harry Shumar; three stepchildren; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother; two sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, January 26, with Pastor Daniel Bayles officiating, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. Interment in Acklin Cemetery.
