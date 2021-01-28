Uniontown
Edith Gans Nixon, 91, of Uniontown, passed away January 23, 2021. She was born February 8, 1929. She was predeceased by her parents, Gordan Ernest and Avis Hileman Gans; and her sister, Kathryn Games Morgan.
Edith had a sparkling personality, never met a stranger and was loved by all. In addition to her clerical roles with major retail companies, she loved cooking and baking and was wonderful at both. She loved wearing hats and smiles. She was a member of the Etowah Presbyterian Church in Etowah, N.C. In retirement, she enjoyed socializing at the Smithfield Colonial Senior Center.
She is survived by her sister, Joan Gans; her son, David and wife Kathy of Uniontown; nephews, Robert Games and wife Pam of Wheeling W.Va., William Games and wife Mary of Elm Grove W.Va. and Gary Lee Morgan of Florida. She was blessed and proud to be a great-aunt and great-great-aunt to her nephews' families.
Arrangements are entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Due to the corona virus, a private service will be held in the Tent Presbyterian Church to honor her life. To honor her memory, donations can be made to the Tent Presbyterian Church, 275 Tent Church Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
