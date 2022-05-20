Republic
Edith Hedwig Bozak Horvath, 100, of Republic, passed away on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022.
She was born on October 9, 1921 in Tower Hill #1, daughter of the late Vincent and Victoria Bogus Gorka.
Edith was a former member of the former Church of The Madonna in Cardale, and currently a member of The Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville.
As a young lady, she worked as a housekeeper in New York and then worked for Glen L. Martin Company in Baltimore, Maryland during WWII. She then moved to Parma, Ohio and worked for The Union Commerce Bank Building in downtown Cleveland for over 31 years as a custodian.
Edith was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Horvath; her daughter, Kathleen Bozak; five sisters: Helen Zosky, Mary Pincheck, Violet Skibo, Florence Wyda, and Matilda Stanec; three brothers: Joe Gorka, Anthony Gorka, Stanley Gorka, and three infant brothers, Henry, George, and John; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Friends will be received in The SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 22nd, and until 9:30 a.m. on Monday, when a Prayer Service will be held, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in The Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Reverend Father Timothy Kruthaupt as Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery (Church of The Madonna) in Cardale.
