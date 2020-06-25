Uniontown
Edith Louise Pritts Bartruff, 90, of Uniontown, formerly of Brownsville, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home with loving family by her side.
She went to join the love of her life, her high school sweetheart, Jack, who had also gone to be with their Lord and Savior in 2009.
She was born February 12, 1930, in Brownsville, to Ward and Edith Pritts.
She was number 15 at the Bell Telephone Office in Brownsville for many years and helped her husband with the Boy Scouts. Edith was a very kind and gentle woman. Everyone she knew became family to her. Especially a few of our childhood friends like Cheryl (Dee Dee) McGrady and Susan Combs, just to mention two. Edith was a mother, friend and grandma to all. Mom was a great cook, but everyone came from miles away for the best macaroni salad around.
Left to cherish her precious memory are a son, John and his wife Christine; their son, Jeffrey and his wife Jennifer; and their children, Wyatt, Jake and Ryan; two daughters, Patricia and her husband John; and their son, Michael and Deborah and her husband Ronald, their daughter, Marissa and husband Brandon and their daughter Emery, Deborah and Ronald's son Ronald and wife Jackie; with their two sons, Nathaniel and Noah. Also surviving is a very loving brother, Robert "Putt" Pritts and family and numerous other loving family members and friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice and Amedisys Home Healthcare, an amazing agency with special caregivers.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday until 11 a.m., the hour of service, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing must be observed and the wearing of masks is encouraged
