Hopwood
Edith M. Millar, 99, of Hopwood, died, Saturday, July 12, 2022 in the Lafayette Manor.
She was born February 2, 1923 in St. George, W.Va., the daughter of the late Reed Nestor and Addie Jones.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph C. Millar in 1971; sisters, Elizabeth Nestor, Violet Funk, Vallie Chambers and Sophie Howbershelt; brothers, Wilbert Nestor, Darwin Nestor, Junior Nestor, Thomas Nestor and Dewey Nestor.
Edith graduated from Rowlesburg High School in 1942. She was a professional seamstress and the love of her craft continued until her passing. She also loved to bake and cook. She was known to offer homemade cookies and pies to her loved ones and friends. She was also an active member of Markleysburg Union Church.
Edith will be missed by her many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, followed by a service celebrating Edith's life at 12 p.m. with the Reverend Mike Grant officiating. Interment will follow in Thomas Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page
