Hopwood
Edith M. Miller, 99, of Hopwood, died, Saturday, July 12, 2022 in the Lafayette Mano
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, followed by a service celebrating Edith’s life at 12 p.m. with the Reverend Mike Grant officiating. Interment will follow in Thomas Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page
