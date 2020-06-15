Brownsville
Edith Marie Jenney went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, June 12, 2020, at the age of 95.
Born June 6, 1925, she was a lifelong Brownsville resident. She was a daughter of Hazel and Alivia Keefer and was the last remaining sibling of two brothers and two sisters.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Jenney; brothers Donald and Harold Keefer; and sisters Catherine Harden and Jean Keefer.
Edith was a charter member of the Bible Baptist Church of Brownsville, serving as the church clerk, Sunday school teacher, vacation Bible school teacher and a member of the Ladies Missionary Fellowship.
The 1943 graduate of Brownsville High School was employed as a payroll clerk for US Steel, former tax collector for Brownsville Township for 20 years, served on the Township Board of Elections and was the clerk for the Township Board of Supervisors for 28 years.
She leaves two sons, Jonathan Jenney of Akron, Ohio, and Todd Jenney of Brownsville; grandchildren David Jenney, Shauna Jenney and Cassidy Jenney, all of Akron, and Matthew Jenney and Samantha Jenney of Belle Vernon; and one great-grandson, Gavin Jenney of Akron.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, in NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, in the Bible Baptist Church of Brownsville, 729 Lewis Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Tommy Dallas officiating.
Interment will follow in Redstone Cemetery, Brownsville.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Edith's name to Bible Baptist Church, 729 Lewis Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
To sign the guestbook, log on to http://www.novakfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.