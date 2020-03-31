Fairchance
Edith S. Welling, 85, of Fairchance, went to be with her Lord Sunday, March 29, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was born May 9, 1934, a daughter of the late Samuel W. Frazee and Gertrude M. (Dennis) Frazee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Welling; son Samuel Welling; and brother and sister Woodrow Frazee and Pansy Burd. She was also predeceased by the love of her life, Edgar Sines Sr.
Surviving are her children, Harry Welling (Jennie) of Smithfield and Marge Baker of Uniontown; grandchildren Sam Welling Jr., Whitley Baker and Amber Boggs; great-grandchildren Taryn and Jace Welling; and daughter-in-law Cheryl Welling. Also surviving are her nephew, Danny and Joy Burd and Mick Burd and Charley.
Edith was a member of Union Chapel Church.
All services are private for the family in compliance with orders from the State Board that the funeral home must follow. Arrangements are under the direction of DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will also be private for the family, in Thomas Cemetery, with pastor Mike Lyons officiating.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her guardian angels, especially Roberta from Amedisys Hospice.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
