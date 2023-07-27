Edmund A. Nieradko

formerly of Uniontown
Edmund A. "Cook" Nieradko, 84, of Germantown, Md., formerly of Uniontown and Moundsville, W.Va., passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Shady Grove Medical Center, Rockville, Md.
He was born April 2, 1939, in Moundsville, a son of the late Edmund and Anna Helak Nieradko.
Cook was a graduate of Uniontown High School and West Virginia University, and served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He retired from EG&G Washington Analytical Service Center, where he worked as an electronics engineer.
Cook loved all animals, but especially cats; he faithfully gave to charitable organizations and animal shelters.
Survivors include a sister, Adonna Jerman of Ohio; his companion of 45 years, Sandi Sykes; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Riverview Cemetery, Moundsville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Cook's memory, to your local animal shelter.
Arrangements entrusted to Grisell's Funeral Home, Moundsville, W.Va.
Sympathy expressions are welcomed at grisellfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.