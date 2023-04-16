Uniontown
October 28, 1953 -
April 13, 2023
Edmund "Ed" Brown, U.S. Air Force Sgt. 1971-1975 Vietnam Era, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jean Brown; stepparents, Edmond and Helen Krzton; first wife, Barbara Augustine; a few cousins; his dog, Lady, and his great-granddog, Buck.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael (Cathy) Brown, Charles Brown, Robert (Lindsay) Brown, Melissa (Danny) Swaney, and Toni (Robert) Albright; his ex-wife, Connie Brown; sister, Tonya (Doug) Ellis; brother, Doug (Ellen) Brown; his grandchildren, Cody Bloom, Dillon Gaydos, Victoria Brown, Jacob Brown and Anna Brown; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Ed worked at Jerry Ables, the old bus station, Rockwell, White Line Taxi, LaFayette Company, Frank's Auto, Opal's Just Beds, Best Mattress, Route 21 Furniture, Herald-Standard and Chesler's Furniture until his health declined.
Ed was a life member of the North Union Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8543, and a former member of the following: North American Fishing Club, American Legion Post 51, Uniontown Eagles Aerie 828 and Eagle Riders 828 known as "Old Man", Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club and Uniontown Polish Club.
He loved to go fishing and camping, work on vehicles and tinker on things in his garage. He loved riding his Harley "Fat Boy" Davidson that his grandson, Cody now rides.
A special thank you is extended to Amedisys Hospice Uniontown for the loving care given to him for the last days of his life. Please plant a tree in memory of his name.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. At 6 p.m., Military Rites will be accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103 followed by his funeral service, with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.