Newboro
Edmund R. “Porky” Kutek, Sr., age 75, of Newboro, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at his home with his loving family at his side.
He was born in Newboro, PA on November 15, 1944, son of the late Pete and Mary A. (Florek) Kutek, Sr.
Edmund was employed as a foreman at Robena Coal Mine and at Dilworth Mine as a construction foreman. He served in the USMC during the Vietnam War. A lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion Post 753. A lifetime member of the Fairbank Gun Club and Charter member at Newboro Indians Organization. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish - Footedale Site (formerly St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church, Footedale PA). Edmund was very proud of his Polish heritage.
Edmund was preceded in death by his wife of 49 loving years, Kathleen R. Kutek; three brothers, Thomas, Paul, and Peter Kutek; and brother-in-law, Joseph Kifus.
Edmund is survived by his three children, Rebecca Umbel and husband Richard, Edmund Kutek Jr. and wife Tracy and David Kutek and wife Angela; five grandchildren, Anthony, Meghan, Dylana, Janelle and David Jr.; five great-grandchildren; special niece and nephew Sarah Novak and Jeffrey Kifus; sister, Joan Novak and husband David; brothers, John and wife JoAnn and Alexander “Jackson”; sisters-in-law, Rita Kutek, Donna Kutek and Mary Kutek; survived by many nieces and nephews; as well as his beloved dogs, Pete, Butch and Lilly.
A special thank you to Allegheny General Hospital, especially Justin Colaizzi and the entire 11-A staff, and to his special friend Jeff Umbel, his caregiver.
Visitation will be held at the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Main Street, New Salem, PA 15468 on Tuesday from 4-8 PM, where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday, time to be announced.
Entombment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, with full military honors accorded by the U.S. Marine Corps and Hopwood AMVETS.
