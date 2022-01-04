Belle Vernon
Edna Frances Fleming, 92 1/2, of Belle Vernon, formerly of Connellsville, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at home.
Born May 25, 1929, in Pennsville, she was the daughter of late Lieutenant Colonel Earl C. and Elsie Cochran Winkler.
She was the beloved wife of late John Shearer Fleming, whom she married September 1, 1946. John passed away May 2, 2003.
Edna graduated from Connellsville High School in 1946. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, gardening, reading and television, but most of all, being with her family.
She is a life member of the Connellsville Chapter #247 Order of Eastern Star. She was a former member of the Connellsville Presbyterian Church, and a current member of the Rehoboth Presbyterian Church in Belle Vernon.
She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Myers and husband, Edward, of Uniontown, and Jenny O'Casek and husband, David, of Belle Vernon, with whom she resided the last 16 years. Edna is also survived by her grandchildren, Jeffrey Myers and wife, Andrea, of Leawood, Kans., John Myers and wife, Beverly, of Bennettsville, S.C., James O'Casek and fiancee, Carolyn Gozar, of Equatorial Guinea, Africa, Kevin O'Casek and wife, Kim, of Maineville, Ohio, and Amber O'Casek of New Stanton.
She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, twins, Evan and Caden Myers, Anthony, Andrew, Aaron and Joyanna Myers, Mason O'Casek, Camren O'Casek and Briana Morrison.
Edna is also survived by her sister, Elsie Mae Stahl and husband, Charles, of Lynnwood, Wash.; and a niece, Hope Coghlin and husband, Tim, of Washington; and nephew, Charles Stahl and wife, Barbara of Michigan.
Edna was a genuinely loving, caring and generous lady who touched many hearts. Her smile and positivity will be sadly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know her.
Edna's family will greet friends in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at which time a service will be held immediately following with Pastor Donald Glunt officiating.
Due to Covid, the family requests that masks be worn.
Interment will be private in Greenridge Memorial Park.
Order of Eastern Star #247 will conduct a memorial service at 6 p.m. Thursday, in the funeral home.
To view online obituary, sign guest registry, send condolences, or obtain directions, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
The family is forever grateful for the compassionate care provided by Amedisys Hospice. Heartfelt thanks, are also extended to our family and friends for all the kind gestures, words, cards and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Edna's name to Rehoboth Presbyterian Church, 442 Rehoboth Road, Rostraver Township, or Amedisys Hospice, 100 Stoops Avenue, Suite 300, Monongahela.
