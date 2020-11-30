Chalk Hill
Edna Joyce Mathias, 82, of Chalk Hill, passed away November 26, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
All services are private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will be held in Christ Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Methodist Women's Fund in care of Chalk Hill United Methodist Church.
