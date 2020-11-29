Chalk Hill
Edna Joyce Mathias, 82, of Chalk Hill, passed away November 26, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born September 5, 1938, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Arthur Woodrow Barclay and Helen Mae Anderson Barclay.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her son, James David Mathias; and by two sisters, Shirley Turner and Terry Groover.
She is survived by her children, Holly Lear (John) of Farmington and Kimberly Burnsworth (John) of Farmington; grandchildren, Patrick Lear, Jennifer Lear, Tyler Lear, Alan Burnsworth, Amy Cummings, Andrew Burnsworth, Madison Mathias and Colton Mathias; and daughter-in-law, Melissa Mathias. Also surviving are 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Edna was a member of Chalk United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She was a member of Manor Lanes Bowling League. She was the family seamstress and loved to quilt. She was also an avid gardener and loved to can.
All services are private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will be held in Christ Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Methodist Women's Fund in care of Chalk Hill United Methodist Church.
