Edna Kern, 105, of StoneRidge Retirement Village in Myerstown, formerly of New Salem, passed away May 21, 2020.
She was born April 21, 1915 to Martin Hess Gilleland and Catherine Ridlinghafer Gilleland. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Earl Emerson Kern.
A graduate of Uniontown High School, she was a member of New Salem Presbyterian Church, the Order of the Eastern Star, Uniontown Chapter 263 and the Uniontown Hospital Auxiliary.
She is survived by daughter, Sandra Werft (Allan); and son, E. Robert Kern (Susan), all of Sarasota, Florida. She is also survived by grandchildren, Christine Conrad, Robert Kern and Christopher Kern; and great-grandchildren, Emma Alexandra Conrad, Judson Conrad and Matthew Kern.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to your local animal rescue group.
GROSE FUNERAL HOME, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com
