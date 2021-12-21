Lemont Furnace
Edna Mae McGregor Cooper, 82, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, in Bella Healthcare Center, Uniontown.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 20, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, where visitation continues from 9 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, December 21, with Pastor Wayne Whoolery officiating.
Interment will be private in Old Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
